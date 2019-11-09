Crisp Co. preschoolers ‘kick it with kale’

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Many parents tell their kids all the time to not play with their food but one Southwest Georgia organization is encouraging preschoolers to become more creative when it comes eating kale.
Crisp County preschoolers got a visit from a family and consumer science agent. She showed them all the creative things you can do with the kale besides eating it.
Students had the opportunity to see how kale is planted, hear stories about the vegetable and even painted with it.
Becca Stackhouse is kicking it with kale.
“The earlier that kids are introduced to fruit and vegetables the more they would maintain it the older they get. So it will help give them that platform of a health nutrition diet. And the earlier that they are introduced, it takes between 10-20 times before you actually know if you like something or if you don’t like it at all,' Stackhouse said.
Stackhouse said this is their second year introducing the idea to preschoolers and this is the first time many of them are introduced to the superfood.
Their overall goal is to give students a chance at a better and healthier lifestyle — one vegetable at a time.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.