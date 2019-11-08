Arctic front arrives next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clearing and colder tonight as lows drop into the low 40s. A picture perfect but cool weekend with highs low 60s Saturday while Sunday kicks off a brief warming trend as highs top upper 60s. Despite increasing clouds dry conditions continue Veterans Day with warmer low-mid 70s.
Look for changes the rest of the week as an arctic front slides east with rain Tuesday and much colder air Wednesday. It’ll be the first real taste of winter as lows drop near and to freezing low 30s and highs only reach the 50s.
