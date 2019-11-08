Worth Co. High career academy advancing state workforce

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Some of the biggest business leaders in Georgia met with Worth County High School (WCHS) students Thursday.
WALB News 10′s Bobby Poitevint attended the school’s College and Career VIP Luncheon and tells us how the school’s programs are making big waves through the workforce.
“Today is a showcase day for us to bring business industry leaders from our local area to come in and see how our students are being trained for the workforce," says WCHS Assistant Principal, Melissa Edwards.
Around 50 Georgia business and industry leaders met with hundreds of Worth County students.
It was part of a luncheon to highlight students’ workforce skills developed by the school’s Georgia College and Career Academy.
“The purpose of the program is to just make sure that our students are trained in industry quality labs. We’re equipping our labs to make sure that our students are training on the equipment that they would be using in our local workforce,” said Edwards.
Edwards says around 25 college and career academies exist in the state.
But is the academy and events like this effective in the workforce?
Fort Benning Logistics Management Specialist Jarvis Jefferson believes so.
"They’re totally effective when hiring in the workforce.”
He says once necessary pathways are created, programs in the academy can lead to jobs.
“You can say the probability is pretty high,” said Jefferson.
Around 600 of the 800 student population is part of the academy.
Edwards says some of the biggest programs in the academy is a healthcare program, an Army JROTC program and even a dual enrollment welding program.
“This past year again, going back to the welding program, we have several students who went directly from our welding classroom into local businesses and industries,” said Edwards.
Edwards says the program has been around for two years, thanks to an over $3 million grant.
This was the first luncheon held and they hope to have more.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.