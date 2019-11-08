When to ship that holiday gift?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It's just the first week of November, but its already time to think about getting your holiday gifts in the mail.
The U. S. Postal Service has released its ship-by dates for this year.
The deadline for first-class mail and packages is Dec. 20 for regular mail to arrive by Christmas.
The deadline for Priority mail is Saturday, December 21.
And for those procrastinators, the priority mail express deadline is Dec. 23.
CLICK HERE for the full list of dates from the Postal Service.
