Valdosta Regional Airport talks added flight for community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Regional Airport will soon see more traffic, thanks to an increase in flight options from Delta Airlines.
Delta is adding an additional flight from Valdosta and a number of other South Georgia cities into Atlanta.
WALB spoke to Valdosta Regional Airport about the benefit that can be seen as a result of the additional daily connection.
Jim Galloway, with the airport, said they’re constantly thinking about the benefit to the entire community.
“How can we improve things here to better assist the community? Both, the people that live here and the people that visit here and possibly businesses that will be located in Valdosta," said Galloway.
Galloway said they hope to continue beyond just this expansion because there is a need.
The next step is adding more flights to additional cities.
