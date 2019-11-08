UPDATE: Lee man arrested after threats, barricade

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a situation near Hickory Grove Road and Winnstead Drive, early Friday afternoon.
A man barricaded himself inside a home, and poured gasoline in the house.
Lee Co. Sherriff Reggie Rachals told WALB that Eric Bridges, 56, got into a verbal argument with his wife when she wouldn’t leave the home.
He then made a threat that he was going to throw gasoline on the floor and light it.
The wife was able to get out of the house.
Deputies were able to get Bridges out of the house without incident.
The home was never on fire, and the situation ended peacefully.
