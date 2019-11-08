Woman, child injured in Lee Co. wreck

LEE County, Ga. (WALB) - A semi-truck rolled over in Lee County Friday morning, attempting to avoid a car on Highway 82 near Hickory Grove Road.
A red car was traveling on Hickory Grove Road when the driver failed to stop and went straight across Highway 82, officials reported.
The semi-truck was heading towards Albany when the driver saw a Nissan Maxima and tried to avoid hitting it, slammed on the brakes and rolled over.
The woman driving the car was taken by EMS to Phoebe Putney as well as a baby in the back seat.
Authorities said injuries to the woman and child are minor and the semi driver is fine.
Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending as of right now.
