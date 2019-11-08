Surveillance video from Albany bus station homicide

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Shocking new video that WALB News 10 has obtained, shows the moments a suspect drags the body of a possibly dead woman up and down in front of the bus station.
It happened Monday around 8:30 in front of the Albany Transportation Terminal.
WALB got this video from Homerun Foods across the street from the transportation center.
We are not showing the entire video because you can see the suspect dragging 61-year-old Teresa Cole up and down the transportation center.
A photo from the video shows moments before the suspect drags Cole towards the bushes in front of the station.
Almost 10 minutes go by before he takes off running west on Oglethorpe towards Renasant Bank.
The camera shows the first police car pulling up two minutes after the suspect ran. Another person walks up to the bus station doors just minutes before the suspect runs away.
WALB spoke with a man at the Homerun Foods Thursday who said he was upset to hear something like this happened.
“All this going on. All the killing and all that going on, the crimes and all that in this small town got me where I want to leave this place. Man I don’t want to be here anymore. I don’t think it will ever be right,” said Willie Milledge.
Police have ruled Cole’s death a homicide.
We are told the suspect is possibly homeless, possibly in his late 30′s and about 5′ 10″.
If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
