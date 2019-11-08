Southwest Georgia High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale set for Saturday

Calhoun County, Ga. (WALB) - A fun event happening this weekend in Southwest Georgia is the High Cotton 65-Mile Yard Sale.
The yard sale will be on Georgia Highway 37 and will go through Clay, Calhoun, Baker and Mitchell counties.
Items like furniture, clothes, dishes, hunting gear, sports equipment and more will all be for sale.
Calhoun County Commissioner Tommy Manry said he is excited for this event and hopes many will come out and enjoy the yard sale.
“We expect to have 300 to 350 sellers on the route. Everybody cleans out their closets, cleans out their garages. You know what the ole’ saying is ‘One person’s junk is another man’s treasure,'” Manry said.
The yard sale will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will go until people are done selling their items.
