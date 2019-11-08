5 more arrested in GSW assault case

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Five more people have been arrested in the assault of a Georgia Southwestern State (GSW) University student, according to the Americus Police Department.
Tyler Ellis was critically injured on Oct. 31 at an off-campus fraternity party.
The following individuals were arrested:
- Prem Pareshbhai Patel, 19
- Jamal Simpkins, 20
- Austin Tyler Sheltra, 23
- Brandon Cole Abbott, 22
- Matthew Lee Cannon, 18
All five were charged with affray and all surrendered to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.
Chason Worsham, 23, of Camilla, was arrested Wednesday for aggravated battery.
Simpkins, Abbott and Cannon are students at GSW. Patel, Sheltra, and Worsham are not students.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.