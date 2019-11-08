Man charged after woman found dead near Albany bus station

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead outside the Albany Transportation Center, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Xavier Alexander Keeley, 37, was charged with felony murder in connection to the death of Teresa Lynn Cole, 61.
Cole was found dead near the Albany Transportation Terminal on Monday night. Cole’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found that she died from asphyxiation and blunt force trauma to the head.
Once Keeley was identified as the suspect, police learned that was already in the Dougherty County Jail for disorderly conduct and open container charges.
Police said Keeley is homeless but was living in a vacant building in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.
APD officials said they plan to release more information on the case on Monday.
