Man barricaded inside Lee Co. house

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to a situation near Hickory Grove Road and Winnstead Drive.
Details are limited at this time but a man has barricaded himself inside of a home in the area, said Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.
Harris also said that gasoline has been poured in the area of the home.
We have sent a crew to the scene.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as soon as information comes in.
