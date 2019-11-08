Man barricaded inside Lee Co. house

Man barricaded inside Lee Co. house
Lee Co. deputies are on the scene (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | November 8, 2019 at 1:13 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 1:25 PM

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to a situation near Hickory Grove Road and Winnstead Drive.

Details are limited at this time but a man has barricaded himself inside of a home in the area, said Lee County Chief Deputy Lewis Harris.

Harris also said that gasoline has been poured in the area of the home.

We have sent a crew to the scene.

This is a developing story and we will provide updates as soon as information comes in.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.