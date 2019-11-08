Man arrested in Civic Center concert incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany officer is recovering Friday after a wild event during a concert Thursday night sent her to the hospital and a man was arrested.
A fan jumped on the stage at the Cody Jinks concert.
Police said Ryan Peacock was arrested at the Albany Civic Center.
Officers said he was so combative, they had to tase him.
The officer is expected to be okay.
Peacock is charged with two counts of obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.
Police said Jinks, a country singer from Texas, wasn’t phased and kept singing during the whole thing.
"The Albany Police Department is very concerned that two officers were injured last night as a result of the disorderly conduct incident that occurred during the Cody Jinks performance at the Albany Civic Center. Both officers are doing fine and will be returned to duty.
Although we want everyone to enjoy events that are hosted at the Civic Center, safety is the top priority, especially for our officers. We would like to encourage concert-goers to be mindful of the venue rules that are posted at the front door entrance because they will be enforced by the Albany Police Department and Civic Center security. Additionally, attendees need to watch their alcohol consumption. We encourage all attendees to enjoy their experience at our events and refrain from any behavior that takes away from the family-friendly atmosphere that the City of Albany and Spectra Entertainment provide."
“Last night, there was an incident involving a patron who climbed on stage during the Cody Jinks show. The Albany Police Department responded quickly and gained control of the situation. The safety and security of our guests is always our number one priority, so we work closely with the police department on all of our events. We are thankful for the continued partnership and commend the officers whose immediate actions helped maintain a safe and enjoyable environment.”
