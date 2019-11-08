Man arrested in Civic Center concert incident

Although we want everyone to enjoy events that are hosted at the Civic Center, safety is the top priority, especially for our officers. We would like to encourage concert-goers to be mindful of the venue rules that are posted at the front door entrance because they will be enforced by the Albany Police Department and Civic Center security. Additionally, attendees need to watch their alcohol consumption. We encourage all attendees to enjoy their experience at our events and refrain from any behavior that takes away from the family-friendly atmosphere that the City of Albany and Spectra Entertainment provide."