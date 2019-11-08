Habitat for Humanity program in Americus helps American Legion post

By Bradford Ambrose | November 7, 2019 at 8:31 PM EST - Updated November 7 at 8:31 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Whether it was painting, cutting grass or trimming hedges — about 50 volunteers showed up to the American Legion Post 558 in Americus Thursday to give back to local veterans.

Volunteers cut grass, trimmed hedges, painted and power-washed.
New Horizons Habitat for Humanity holds this veteran-centered project every year.

This program, named in honor of William Bowens Jr., helps veterans who live in the Sumter County area.

Willie Young is the commander of the American Legion Post.

He said this helping hand is important to those who use this building.

Willie Young is the commander of American Legion Post 558.
“God sent. Because these are the things we need to do to keep our post home looking presentable...we call it beautiful. And it’s a post home. It’s a family atmosphere that the family can come out and they can enjoy and relax," said Young.

Commander Young said the Veterans Day ceremony will take place Friday at 10 a.m. in front of the Sumter County Courthouse. The parade will follow at 11 a.m.

