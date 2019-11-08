2 GSW fraternities on suspension after assault

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southwestern University President Dr. Neal Weaver said Friday that the two fraternities who had students involved in a fight earlier this week are on social suspension.
Kappa Sigma and Sigma Chi cannot have any social events or gatherings until they are cleared by the school to do so, according to Dr. Weaver.
Dr. Weaver said it could be next week after the school has reviewed the Americus Police report of the incident that sent GSW student, Tyler Ellis, to the hospital with a head injury.
WALB expects to have a report from the police soon.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.