‘Great day for Dougherty Co.’ after town hall meeting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several projects underway for improvements in Dougherty County.
They were laid out in a District 6 town hall meeting Thursday night.
County leaders discussed the fiscal year budget for 2020, removing blighted properties and the projects from the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.
There were updates from law enforcement, public works and law enforcement.
Commissioner Anthony Jones said this was one of many meetings to keep citizens informed.
“We want them to feel that they are ready to go out and talk about the great things that are happening throughout Albany and Dougherty County. Especially throughout the county, and they’ll be able to tell someone and they can feel good about this community. As always, this is the Good Life City,” said Jones.
Jones said they will reiterate some of the items in the town hall in the District 6 Christmas Newsletter.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.