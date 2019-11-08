Fl. lawyers take aim at Southwest Ga. farmers in continuing water wars

NEW MEXICO (WALB) - On Thursday, in a New Mexico federal courtroom, Florida lawyers demanded that water for Southwest Georgia farmers be limited so that it can flow to the Apalachicola Bay.
In the latest court battles of the 30-year long water wars for Southeastern United States water rights, Florida Lawyers asked the special master for the Supreme Court to freeze Georgia water usage to current levels.
Florida lawyers said they did not want to take Flint River water away from Atlanta residents, but they do want to “target” the few thousand farmers in Southwest Georgia.
Georgia lawyers said those water limits on Georgia farmers would have an impact of about $330 million and cost about 4,000 jobs.
The special master is not expected to make a recommendation to the Supreme Court for months.
