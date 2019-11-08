Dawson police need public’s help identifying suspected burglars

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Police said they captured clear images of the people who they think are responsible for two burglaries in the city.
Now they’re asking for the public’s help identifying them.
Video from October 27th shows two men taking a garden bench from the D-P Nails in the 700 block of Forrester Drive.
Video from October 18th shows the same vehicle used in the first video.
Dawson Police said the man and woman in the first video took $500 worth of toys, tables, and lawn furniture.
The interim public safety chief talked about what his department is doing to help solve the case.
“Our patrols have stepped up in that particular area. More so we are trying to make our officers more visual in that area as well,” said Frank Thornton.
If you have any information on the people you see in this video you are asked to call the Dawson Police Department at 229.995.4414.
