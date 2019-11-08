Crisp Regional gets an ‘A’ for patient care

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Crisp Regional Hospital has a new reason to celebrate this holiday season.
The hospital was rewarded an A from The Leapfrog Group. That’s a national nonprofit organization that aims to improve health care quality and safety for patients and employees.
We spoke with Susan Smith, who is the Quality Officer for Crisp Regional Medical Center. She told us more about the award, and what it means to those in the area.
“Well the safety grade provided by Leapfrog, it is now considered the gold standard across the nation as to how safe your hospital is. To us and the community, we want them to know that we are confident in the care that we give. That is demonstrated through this grade of an A,” Smith told WALB News 10.
The Leapfrog award is offered to over 2,500 hospitals. Smith said Crisp Regional hospital is honored to be apart of that 33 percent of hospitals who holds this grade.
