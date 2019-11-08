Coffee Co. looking for wanted man

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man.
Johnny Ryan Floyd, 44, has active warrants for battery and fleeing and attempting to elude officers.
The sheriff’s office said Floyd committed a battery on a family member on Oct. 8. Floyd eventually fled and officers were unable to find him.
On Oct. 28, officers were in the Highway 221 N and Cross Road area when they saw a white truck and recognized Floyd as the driver.
Officers attempted to stop him but a chase ensued. Floyd refused to stop, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said because speeds reached over 100 mph, they stopped in the best interest of public safety.
Floyd is considered to be dangerous.
Anyone with information on Floyd’s whereabouts is asked to call the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 384-4227, E-911 at (912) 384-7675, or send a Facebook message.
