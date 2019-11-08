Ashburn Piggly Wiggly victim speaks out after armed robbery

ASHBURN Ga. (WALB) - Can you imagine getting off a long eight-hour shift and someone putting a gun to your back? Asking you for money? One Piggly Wiggly manager said he knows that feeling all too well.
Micheal Shira is an assistant manager at the Piggly Wiggly in Ashburn and says that this was a night he will not forget.
“I was leaving the store; as I was locking up the door, somebody came up behind me stuck a gun to my back and told me to open up the door or they would kill me,” Shira said.
He said his initial response was to not cooperate with the suspects.
“My first response was ‘No I can’t do it because we are closed’. That’s when he shoved the gun in my face. I, then, reconsidered my answer at that time,” Shira told WALB News 10.
Shira walked me through what he said happened after the victims forced themselves inside.
“I opened up the door and let him in and another guy come up with him at that time. We came in the store, they took me to the office, I opened the safe for them, and they grabbed a bunch of money and hauled butt,” Shira said.
Mike Moore is one of the owners of the Piggly Wiggly and shared that this is something that never seems to happen in this community.
“We have been a part of this community for 21 years, we never had anything like this happen. This is a great community, great place to live and it shocked all of us,” Moore said.
After that incident last Saturday night, many residents said they might have hesitated to return to work. Shira said he wasn’t going to allow that type of behavior to stop him from feeding his family.
“I worked here as a teenager and this store has always been apart of our community. I’m not letting some little punk kids scare me away from what I do,” Shira told us.
He reflected on some of his thoughts during the robbery.
“I had two thoughts, my family and my friends up here. I’m just glad none of them had to go through this at the time I was,” Shira told us.
Moore said they’re taking precautions to make sure all employees are safe.
“We’re changing procedures to some degree to try to eliminate one person being in the store at the end of the night. We have also worked with the police department and the sheriff’s office on putting together a plan to have someone in the parking lot when we close,” Moore told us.
