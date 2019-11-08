Americus Police Department in need of “Shop for a Cop” sponsors

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One South Georgia police department needs your help to make this year’s “Shop with a Cop” event a success.
The Americus Police Department (APD) will hold their fourth annual Shop with a Cop event next month.
APD is partnering with the Sumter County Department of Family and Children Services, as well as the Americus Walmart for the event.
Public safety officers from Georgia Southwestern State will join in as well.
Americus Police Chief, Mark Scott said they need community support to make this event happen.
“But it’s completely driven by community support. So, we need donations to make this happen. Obviously, we don’t spend any taxpayer dollars on this. It comes 100 percent from the community helping us out,” said Chief Scott.
The event was able to help out 30 kids last year.
They hope to help the same amount this year and increase their allowance.
If you'd like to give back, donations can be made to the Americus Police Benevolence Fund.
Monetary donations should be dropped off at the police department on S. Lee Street.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.