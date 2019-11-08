American Legion collects donations for Fort Stewart soldiers

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A group of Fort Stewart soldiers will be overseas for the holidays. The American Legion in Darien is putting together “Georgia Love” care packages to give soldiers a piece of home.
Georgia Love’s coordinator, Lisa Marie Stephens, said the goal is to send 90 care packages to the 385th MP Battalion out of Fort Stewart. They are focusing on soldiers who don’t have family or have families who can’t afford to send items. The packages will also be sent to young soldiers who are deployed for the first time.
The group is asking for the community’s help with donation items. The items include: baby wipes, feminine products, non-aerosol insect repellent, non-aerosol sunscreen, powdered drinks, granola bars, snacks (no pork products), magazines, toothpaste, deodorant, chewing gum, hard candy, snacks, hand sanitizer, pens and pencils, composition books, instant coffee and powder creamer.
Stephens said people can also crochet hats or stuffed toys for the soldiers.
“It’s something that brings a smile to their face. It gives them something, a piece of home," she said. "So if you like to crochet and you want to crochet some hats or some little Battle Buddies, you can send those.”
The group is also asking for funds to mail the packages. Checks can be dropped off at the American Legion Post #137 in Darien, located at 1859 Blount’s Crossing.
The group is collecting items throughout the holiday season. More information can be found on the Georgia Love Facebook group.
