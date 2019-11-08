Albany Fire Dept. wants to keep vacant properties safe during cold weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -As temperatures start to drop, Albany fire crews said they find more vagrants seeking shelter in abandon buildings and vacant homes.
Albany Fire Department crews said vagrants are looking to escape cold weather and heavy rain showers.
They said once they get inside the buildings, they generally try to light a fire.
This is happening in tubs or in the middle of the floor.
Firemen said it’s not safe, especially with conditions of older buildings.
Crews said fires spread more quickly in these types of places.
Now they’re telling people to keep an eye out for your properties and conduct frequent checks.
“Property owners need to take every reasonable attempt to try to keep these people out. Boarding up doors and windows. Like I say for liable issues, if nothing else. They need to try to make sure that these buildings are secure,” said Kelly Harcrow, Battalion Chief, Albany Fire Department.
They said it’s important to understand people can pull the boards off.
But they’re urging you to still make an effort to secure your property as much as possible.
