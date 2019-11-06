Wet and colder before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tons of sun with warm upper 70s low 80s Wednesday afternoon. Mild temperatures hold one more day before tumbling 15-20 degrees Friday into the weekend. Ahead of the big chill rain moves in ahead of the next cold front Thursday evening into early Friday. Behind the front we’ll quickly dry out and turn much colder with highs only low-mid 60s.
The chilly air sticks around for the weekend lows upper 30s and highs low-upper 60s. Milder 70s Veterans Day with a slight chance of rain before the next wave of colder air. Tumbling temperatures once again midweek which will likely bring the season's first freeze.
