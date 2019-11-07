Terrell Co. Courthouse closed after reports of mold

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia county's courthouse, with mold, has it's residents and county officials concerned.
This after the Terrell County Courthouse was shut down due to the health hazards.
The courthouse still has damage from Hurricane Michael that hasn’t been taken care of and it’s to the point where people shouldn’t be exposed to it. That’s according to a study done on the Terrell County Courthouse.
It’s why Terrell County Commission Chairman Wilbur Gamble made the decision to close the courthouse doors to everyone.
Not many people have been inside the Terrell County Courthouse recently.
“They ought to move everybody back up here in this courthouse,” said a man who did not want to give his name.
He said it’s why the building’s been having problems, specifically, the mold making its way inside.
“The study came back and showed that there was enough mold buildup that it exceeded the air quality requirements for an indoor place,” said Gamble, who closed the courthouse’s doors Wednesday.
And one man said it was the right call.
“They can clean it out, it’s because they aren’t using it,” said the anonymous man.
Gamble said they’ve known about the mold for some time now.
“It’s not something that’s going to contaminate the building or make it where we can’t use it, or cost millions,” Gamble explained.
When they tried to fix it, their insurance company wanted more proof to approve its cleaning.
In February, bats broke out inside the building after Hurricane Michael’s storm damage.
The anonymous man said he didn’t even know about the mold.
“Never had any mold when all the people were in there,” said the unnamed man.
The chairman said he wants everyone to know, safety is a priority.
“It could pose a health threat if you stayed there long term and we don’t need to take the chance with anybody having that happen,” said Gamble.
Gamble said they will have a company come in and clean as soon as they get approval from their insurance company.
Court operations have been moved to the government building.
