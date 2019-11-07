Store clerk shot at during Wednesday Thomas Co. incident

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A store clerk was shot at, but not hurt, during a Wednesday night incident, according to the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened at the Susie Q Convenience Store on Highway 319 North shortly after 7:30 p.m.
The suspect had his face covered and was in dark clothing, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said when the suspect entered the store, the clerk told him to uncover his face or leave.
The suspect left the store, stood outside before going back in, and fired a shot at the clerk. The shot missed the clerk and his daughter, and hit the cash register, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect ran away and did not take anything.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
