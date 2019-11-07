Pet of the Week, Nov. 4-8

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Meet Dakota!
She is a 1-year-old Catahoula grey leopard dog.
Dakota is a sweet girl who plays well with other dogs. She was turned in by her owner because she couldn’t care for her. She is heartworm negative and has been at the shelter for five weeks.
Her adoption fee is $160, and it includes getting neutered, vaccinations and a microchip.
Dakota is available for adoption of the Albany Humane Society, 1705 W. Oakridge Drive.
For more information on adoption, call (229) 888-7387.
