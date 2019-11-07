Man arrested, facing 9 charges in Worth Co. drug bust

WORTH CO., Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on drug charges Wednesday after Worth County deputies issued a search warrant in the 400 block of Worth Street around 11 a.m.
Deputies said Lorenzo “Boogaloo” Williams was taken into custody after he ran from the Worth County Drug Unit and was caught.
After a search of the residence, deputies found 90 Xanax, 7 Oxycodone, 34.7 grams of Ecstasy, 58 Hydrocodone, 5 Clonazepam, 10 Gabapentin, a number of other unknown pills and marijuana, according to a release.
A digital scale and pipe were also found, the release said.
The release said that a blue 2002 Ford Crown Victoria and $1,839 in cash were seized from the property.
Williams was taken to the Worth County Jail and booked on the following pending charges:
- Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Hydrocodone with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Oxycodone with the Intent to Distribute
- Trafficking of MDMA (Ecstasy)
- Possession of Xanax with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of a Schedule 4 Narcotic with the Intent to Distribute
- Possession of Drug Related Objects
- Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Misdemeanor)
- Transactions in Controlled Substances within 1,000 feet of Housing Authority Projects
