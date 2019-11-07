M. Jay Hall unseats Tifton city councilman

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - M. Jay Hall was just a Tifton resident and executive director for Mim’s Kids just last week. Now, he is the Friendly City’s newest city councilman for District 4.
“It seems like a long time coming but it was a short race beginning in August. We held it together and we beat the pavement,” said Hall.
Hall said the race between him and Incumbent Frank Sayles was a close one, but the majority of voters wanted a change.
“I am very, very thankful for the people doing exactly what they said they would do. And I am just eager and ready to serve Tifton as a whole,” Hall told WALB News 10.
Hall said he couldn’t have done any of this without his strongest support system behind him.
“I am overjoyed and I am very, very proud of M. Jay and very, very proud of my community,” said Hall’s mom, Joyce Mims.
Larry Mims, Hall’s dad, said his son had the qualifications of a leader as a child.
“When he was younger, even though he was the youngest child, we have a lot of children who call us mom and dad that came around the house at that time, they would always say, ‘What does M. Jay want to do?’” Larry said.
Hall said growing up in Tifton makes him more than capable of listening and understanding the people.
“People were really excited at the point of seeing someone young and energetic getting that seat. I think Tifton is pleased,” said Hall.
“I think he wants to see our town grow. And I think he wants to preserve its history. I think he wants to encourage other people his age to move back home and get involved and make their lives better,” explained Larry.
Hall said when he gets sworn into the District 4 seat he will make plans with the community as a team effort.
“We as a people and as a community, we are going to work on those changes together. I don’t have the list yet because I want it to be a collective effort,” said Hall.
