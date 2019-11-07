Former Falcons player Michael Vick to speak at ASU

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Former Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Michael Vick will be a guest speaker this Sunday, November 10, at Albany State University.
Vick, who pleaded guilty to involvement in a dogfighting ring, served 21 months in federal prison. He returned to play in the NFL following his prison sentence.
Now he is a television sports analyst and speaks on life lessons and overcoming conflict.
Vick will speak at 7 p.m. at the HPER Gym at the Albany State University East Campus.
There is no charge and everyone is welcome but seating will be limited. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
ASU officials welcome the public to join their students, but no signs will be allowed and you must be respectful.
