Filming starts for major productions in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Two movies are being filmed in Thomasville.
The production company, Noble Road is filming a movie called “Quiet In My Town” which starred in October and plans to end mid-November. Some of the actors are Jonathon Schaech and Annabeth Gish.
Another movie that’s filming is called “Tiger Rising,” which is a movie based on a book with the same name by Kate DiCamillo. Some of the actors in this movie are Queen Latifah, Dennis Quid and Katherine McPhee.
Tiger Rising begins filming Thursday and plans to end mid-December.
Both films have had open calls for extras and several Thomasville residents have been cast.
There are about 20-30 extra people in Thomasville working on “Quiet In My Town”. There are about 40-50 extra people in town working on “Tiger Rising,” including Alan Cheney, executive producer and Thomasville native.
The two films are expected to have at least a $1 million impact on the community.
