‘Contraband’ reported with contracted Terrell Co. inmates work in Sylvester

TERRELL CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester City Manager said there’s been drug activity with their contracted inmates from another South Georgia county.
The city of Sylvester has a contract with Terrell County inmates for work on city property.
Sylvester City Manager John Hayes told the council there’s been a concern with contraband.
WALB News 10 spoke with Hayes, who said they do a good job but there have been a few incidents.
Hayes also said this can create problems for the city’s finances.
“Any time you have a contractual relationship, you typically have some cost, and right now our costs are a bit over budget and so we’re looking at how we address that concern as well,” said Hayes.
WALB reached out to the Terrell County Prison. We were told the warden has gone to training for the week.
The Sylvester City Council asked Hayes to come up with a recommendation on how to proceed at their next meeting.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.