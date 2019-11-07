5 charged in Ga. Southwestern State University assault case

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested and four others have been charged after Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Tyler Ellis was critically injured in an assault on Oct. 31, according to a GSW press release.
GSW officials said Chason Worsham, 23, of Camilla, was arrested Wednesday for aggravated battery.
While Worsham, who is not a GSW student, is facing felony charges, four GSW students are facing misdemeanors ranging from battery to affray, the release states.
Tyler was taken to a hospital in Macon. His mother, Stephanie Ellis, said he was moved out of ICU and is now in the trauma wing of the hospital.
“He was attacked from behind. He was hit in the back of the head. It knocked him unconscious of course, and he fell to the ground and then he was kicked in the face” said Stephanie.
