5 charged in Ga. Southwestern State University assault case

5 charged in Ga. Southwestern State University assault case
Handcuffs on wooden table generic (Source: Gray Television)
By Krista Monk | November 6, 2019 at 9:38 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 9:38 PM

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested and four others have been charged after Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student Tyler Ellis was critically injured in an assault on Oct. 31, according to a GSW press release.

GSW officials said Chason Worsham, 23, of Camilla, was arrested Wednesday for aggravated battery.

While Worsham, who is not a GSW student, is facing felony charges, four GSW students are facing misdemeanors ranging from battery to affray, the release states.

Tyler was taken to a hospital in Macon. His mother, Stephanie Ellis, said he was moved out of ICU and is now in the trauma wing of the hospital.

“He was attacked from behind. He was hit in the back of the head. It knocked him unconscious of course, and he fell to the ground and then he was kicked in the face” said Stephanie.

Georgia Southwestern would like to thank GSW Campus Police, the Americus Police Department and Chief Mark Scott for their assistance in this case.
Georgia Southwestern State University

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.