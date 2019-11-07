Capital improvement plan to better Sylvester airport

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A capital improvement plan aims to make one Southwest Georgia airport the base for local pilots.
The Sylvester Airport is under a five-year improvement plan. The plan helps the airport find funding to pay for those improvement items.
A representative from Croy Engineering told the council that $150,000 is awarded to airports from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Sylvester doesn’t meet the requirement to receive it, but for the next two years, they will.
“The plan is, in those two years, is to improve on the airport and eventually get those 10 based aircraft and start getting that yearly $150,000 to go towards building hangars and doing more of the maintenance stuff that other airports in the region currently do,” said Anthony Brown from Croy Engineering.
Some of the changes they want to make include extending the middle runway, repaving and getting a design fuel facility.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.