Americus police: More arrests expected in GSW assault case

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - More arrests are expected after a Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW) student was attacked Halloween night, according to Americus Police Chief Mark Scott.
Scott said the initial incident report was filed by the GSW Police Department and that he couldn’t give more information until the investigation was complete.
GSW student Tyler Ellis was attacked at an off-campus fraternity party on Oct. 31, according to his mother, Stephanie Ellis.
Americus Police Maj. Herman Lamar said he was attacked in the 100 block of William B. King Drive.
GSW told WALB News 10 that Chason Worsham, 23, of Camilla, was arrested Wednesday for felony aggravated battery. Officials with the school also told WALB that four other people are also facing misdemeanor charges ranging from battery to affray.
Neither Americus nor GSW police have released the identities of the other four suspects, but WALB has confirmed that two were GSW students and the other two were not currently enrolled at the time of the attack.
“Student conduct code violations are under review for the two GSW students involved," GSW reported Thursday.
GSW said that all four were associated with fraternities at the school and that two of its fraternities are under an administrative investigation.
The school said it hopes to wrap up the investigation soon.
“It depends on the incident. I believe our aim is to conclude this one next week,” GSW officials said.
WALB also reached out to Ellis’ mother for a comment on the arrest of Worsham. She told WALB that she was advised by legal counsel not comment at this time.
