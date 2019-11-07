Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said it is actively searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday on Gillionville Road.
Police said the Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville was robbed around 9:15 p.m.
APD described the suspect as a slender man wearing a mask and black hoodie.
Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or has any information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
