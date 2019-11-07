Albany police searching for armed robbery suspect

Scene of armed robbery on Gillionville Road in Albany. (Source: WALB)
By Krista Monk | November 6, 2019 at 10:29 PM EST - Updated November 6 at 10:29 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) said it is actively searching for the suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday on Gillionville Road.

Police said the Homerun Foods in the 3300 block of Gillionville was robbed around 9:15 p.m.

APD described the suspect as a slender man wearing a mask and black hoodie.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity or has any information on the suspect or the robbery is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Police Activity: APD is in the 3300 Gillionville Road searching for an armed robbery suspect. Please report any...

Posted by Albany Ga Police Department on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

