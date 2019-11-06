Thousands of dollars in monetary gifts stolen from a couple after their wedding

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The most exciting day of a couple’s life turned into a nightmare when they learned someone stole all their wedding cards and monetary gifts.
The couple got married at Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton.
The search is on for the person who stole Emma and Chris Cox’s joy of tying the knot by stealing between $3,000 to $5,000 in gift cards and cash they received here on their wedding night at Mixon Fruit Farms in Bradenton.
“My dad pulled his truck up to put our gifts in the car and a lady pulled up and stole my bag”, says Emma Cox.
That bag is where all their wedding gifts were including their newly issued marriage license.
in surveillance a woman is seen walking right up to the truck where the bride and groom’s gifts were.
The newly wed couple and workers with the farm believe it was an inside job.
The wedding happened Saturday and a report was filed with the Manatee County Sheriff’s office.
So far there has been no arrest.
