Several first responders on scene of Albany school bus accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A school bus was involved in an accident in Albany late Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened at the intersection of Maryland Drive and Eugemar Street.
It appears a small car collided with the bus at a stop sign, according to a WALB reporter at the scene.
Children are slowly coming off the bus and getting checked out as they walk off.
Ten students total were taken to the hospital for basic checkups, according to Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director. Six were taken to Phoebe North and the other four were taken to Phoebe Main, Allen said.
There are several Albany Police Department, EMS and Albany Fire Department personnel on the scene.
WALB has reached out to officials for more information on the accident. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
