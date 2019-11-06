Player of the Week: Gemarion Anthony

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As we head into our last week of the regular season, every win, touchdown, and yard matters.
And as we get ready for the playoffs, those big time players will need to step up and make a difference.
So here’s our Player of the Week.
In their game against Columbus, Gemarion Anthony led the defense with 8 carries for 122 yards and two touchdowns.
The Trojans would go on to find their second win of the season.
Anthony says that the teams turn around, simply came from just working hard together.
“We turned around the season during, coming to summer practices and working hard," said Anthony. "All the conditioning we’ve been doing, and just listening to our coach. We’re going to win and continue playing hard this season and next season. Continue working hard, win, and leave a legacy for the classes under me.”
The Trojans will wrap up the season this Friday against Cairo.
