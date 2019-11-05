More rain before the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds dominated with very little rain and highs in the mid-upper 70s Tuesday. Showers were spotty and mainly in our southern counties. Gradual clearing overnight brings sunshine and warm 70s back tomorrow. Dry conditions end Thursday as another cold front slides east. Increasing clouds with rain likely Thursday evening into early Friday. The front quickly passes ushering in drier and much colder air on brisk northwest winds. Chilly mid 60s Friday then colder Saturday lows low 40s and highs low 60s. Not as cool but still below average Sunday and Veterans Day as highs reach in the upper 60s.