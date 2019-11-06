Marietta concedes in Ward 4 race

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany City Commissioner Rodger Marietta, who served in city office for over a dozen years, lost a very narrow race to challenger Chad Warbington in Tuesday’s election.
The margin was only 20 votes.
Marietta issued this statement Wednesday about noon:
The unofficial election results show Chad Warbington winning by 20 votes 1474 to 1454. Although the results won’t be official until Friday, I accept the results today. My opponent ran a strong campaign and my supporters also worked hard for my reelection.
I am honored to have served 12 years and feel that we accomplished a great deal. I have two months left in office to continue working for my constituents. I look forward to having more time to do the things I enjoy.
Thanks to all my constituents for their support and work to improve our City. We all need to continue working together to clean up and improve our City.
Marietta campaigned on a platform of litter control, repairing infrastructure, and hiring and retaining more law enforcement to combat crime.
Warbington ran unsuccessfully for the same Ward 4 Albany City Commission seat four years ago.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.