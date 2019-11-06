Major pot shipment stopped in Lowndes

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk announced Wednesday morning that a substantial drug bust was made on I-75 in Lowndes County Monday about 3 p.m.
The Interstate Criminal Enforcement unit of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a traffic stop on a 2019 Hyundai Sonata, traveling southbound at the 11-mile marker.
The driver of the vehicle, Zhikang Yan, was stopped for following another vehicle too closely and failing to maintain his lane.
Deputies saw evidence of criminal activity during a roadside interview, and a police dog alerted to the presence of drugs.
A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and authorities found 61 pounds of marijuana in luggage in the trunk.
Yan was arrested for trafficking marijuana and taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.