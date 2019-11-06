Dougherty Co. paramedics train on course to save lives, taxpayer dollars

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new paramedics training course could actually give you a tax break.
Dougherty County EMS will take all medics through a new driving course.
“People end up pulling out in front of us. Sometimes when they see lights and sirens they don’t know what to do, so they just pull out in front of us,” said Gladys Hoyuela, a Dougherty County paramedic.
Hoyuela is training how to safely and quickly get to an emergency room, as a patient’s life may hang in the balance in the ambulance.
“Stay on it. When Vaughn tells you, make the turn then come back in. It’s to simulate a child or car runs out in front of you, you’ve got to make that evasive procedure,” Sam Allen, Dougherty County EMS director, said.
Allen is not only training new paramedics, like Hoyuela, on driving techniques, he’s also saving the taxpayers money. The more trained the drivers are, the less likely they are to have any wrecks. An ambulance is out of commission for at least three months after any type of wreck.
“Two years ago, we started mandatory everybody. That way, everybody gets refreshed and stays current. It may have been 15 years ago since the last time you came out here,” Allen said.
Allen and his crews created the training course, something separate from the simulator they usually use. The course results are submitted to the state for insurance purposes.
“Always be ready and think about what other drivers are going to do,” said Hoyuela.
The training will be done every year.
Results from both the written and driving portions are submitted to the state.
