Bomb threat reported at Valdosta elementary school

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A bomb threat was reported at W.G. Nunn Elementary School Wednesday, according to the school district.
First responders have completed the initial sweep of the building.
Moody Air Force Base is on-site to do a final sweep, the school district said.
The school system said all students, faculty and staff are accounted for but are still evacuated from the building.
The school has set up a check-out procedure for parents and they should go to the car-rider drop off area to pick up students, the district said.
“Valdosta City Schools takes all threats very seriously,” school officials said. “Each will be thoroughly investigated as the safety of our students, faculty and staff is always the first priority. As soon as we are given the all-clear, students will be fed, return to class and release as usual at the end of the school day. We are truly grateful for everyone’s patience and grace."
