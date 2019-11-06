Albany neighbors work to battle crime, encourage you to join them

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Crime is a concern that Dougherty County residents said has to be fought.
Homeowners are pushing for their neighbors to join them in neighborhood watches, and make their streets safer.
They’re working to have others join them in keeping criminals out of their neighborhoods.
These neighborhood watch groups are passionate about what they do.
They were celebrated Wednesday and awarded certificates for their work.
The big message from Wednesday’s ceremony was it takes everyone in the community working together to prevent crimes.
And to catch criminals after they happen.
“Everybody wants the same thing. They want a safe place to live, they want educational opportunities for their kids. They want a community that is nice and connected. Everybody wants that. White, black, old, young. Whatever, everybody wants those things,” Chris Cohilas, Dougherty County Commission chairman, said.
Group members said they not only try to stop crime, but they also work to report and get rid of blight in their areas.
There is a town hall meeting Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Government Center where you can learn more about getting involved.
