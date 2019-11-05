UPDATE: Wanted Homerville man arrested in Douglas

He turned him self in Tuesday (Source: Homerville PD)
By Dave Miller | November 5, 2019 at 12:02 PM EST - Updated November 5 at 12:02 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County authorities said Tuesday that a man wanted by the Homerville Police Department turned himself in to police in Douglas.

Donterris Devon Brand was described by police as a “dangerous fugitive” who allegedly assaulted an officer and fled, last week.

Brand, 26, aka “Bald Head,” had active warrants after fleeing a traffic stop near the Reddick Street Extension, police said.

He was wanted on the following outstanding warrants:

  • Obstruction of an officer (felony)
  • Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (felony)
  • Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from public official (felony)
  • Reckless driving
  • Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Headlights required

He has ties to both Clinch and Coffee counties, according to police.

