UPDATE: Wanted Homerville man arrested in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County authorities said Tuesday that a man wanted by the Homerville Police Department turned himself in to police in Douglas.
Donterris Devon Brand was described by police as a “dangerous fugitive” who allegedly assaulted an officer and fled, last week.
Brand, 26, aka “Bald Head,” had active warrants after fleeing a traffic stop near the Reddick Street Extension, police said.
He was wanted on the following outstanding warrants:
- Obstruction of an officer (felony)
- Fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (felony)
- Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from public official (felony)
- Reckless driving
- Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Headlights required
He has ties to both Clinch and Coffee counties, according to police.
