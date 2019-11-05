UPDATE: Sylvester Road accident victim ID’ed

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Monday night in the 3300 block of Sylvester Road, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
On Tuesday morning, Coroner Fowler identified as 18-year-old Cole Jeronimo Caskey.
Caskey was walking back from the store with food in a bag to his home, across the road from the store, and was wearing dark clothes, Fowler said.
Fowler received the call about the accident while he was at the scene where a woman’s body was found.
There was still an active scene at the accident site when WALB’s crew left.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as details come in.
