Team of the Week: Lowndes Vikings

VALDOSTA Ga. (WALB) - For the second time in three years, the Lowndes Vikings are region champs!
After a dominating 28-17 win over rival Colquitt County they finish the regular season undefeated.
In a game where everything was a stake, the Vikings held strong and finished the job.
They now have home field advantage for the first two rounds of the playoffs.
Head Coach Randy McPherson told us the success they’ve seen so far is because the players have bought in to this program.
“They have bought in all the way. They know how we want things. They know how to prepare, and things are going really well right now. Man, our coaches came up with a great game plan and the kids just executed rally well and they were just really fired up. Just a lot of effort. Really proud of the team," said McPherson.
The Vikings first playoff game will be November 15.
