Pedestrian killed in Albany Sylvester Road accident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle Monday night on Sylvester Road, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
The crash happened in the 3300 block of Sylvester Road. Only one vehicle was involved.
Fowler received the call about the accident while he was at the scene where a woman’s body was found.
There was still an active scene at the accident site when WALB’s crew left.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will provide more information as details come in.
